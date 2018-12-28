Eagles' Mike Wallace: Set to be limited Friday
Coach Doug Pederson said Wallace (lower leg) will be limited at practice Friday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Wallace participated in individual drills Thursday and is set to see a similar practice regimen Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The veteran wide receiver hasn't appeared to show any issues at practice this week from the fractured right fibula that's sidelined him since Week 2, but he seems headed for a questionable tag for Sunday's game at Washington. The Eagles' official injury report will come out later Friday and should provide additional clarity to his status.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...