Coach Doug Pederson said Wallace (lower leg) will be limited at practice Friday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Wallace participated in individual drills Thursday and is set to see a similar practice regimen Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The veteran wide receiver hasn't appeared to show any issues at practice this week from the fractured right fibula that's sidelined him since Week 2, but he seems headed for a questionable tag for Sunday's game at Washington. The Eagles' official injury report will come out later Friday and should provide additional clarity to his status.