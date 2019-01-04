Eagles' Mike Wallace: Sidelined again Sunday
Wallace (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game in Chicago.
Since he was activated from injured reserve on Dec. 24, Wallace has been listed as a limited participant on Eagles injury reports, but the activity hasn't been enough for him to gain clearance to play in a game. Perhaps the team would throw caution to the wind if one of Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor or Golden Tate suffered an injury in the postseason. That said, Wallace may have to elevate to "full" before a return to game action will be considered.
