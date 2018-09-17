Wallace has a fibula fracture that will sideline him for at least the next few weeks, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

The wideout won't be placed on IR, pending additional testing, but that potential outcome has not been ruled out. In any case, Wallace is out indefinitely, and with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) still week-to-week, it's pretty clear that the Eagles need to bolster their depth at wide receiver.