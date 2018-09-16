Eagles' Mike Wallace: Taken to locker room
Wallace (undisclosed) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
After limping off the field in the first quarter, Wallace had his lower body examined on the trainer's table and subsequently needed assistance to get indoors. The nature of the injury is unknown, but with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) missing a second game in a row Sunday, Nelson Agholor is the Eagles' clear top wideout at the moment. Behind Agholor, DeAndre Carter and Shelton Gibson are the candidates to experience an uptick in targets.
