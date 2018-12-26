Coach Doug Pederson labeled Wallace (lower leg) as day-to-day Wednesday and wouldn't confirm that the wideout would play Sunday in Washington, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

With Wallace on the cusp of practicing after a 14-week absence, the Eagles elected to activate him from injured reserve Monday before he actually performed any on-field work. According to Shorr-Parks, Wallace is slated to take part in Wednesday's walk-through session and will "run around" during Thursday's practice, but it's uncertain if he'll be able to take any contact either day. With that in mind, Wallace will likely be listed as a limited participant later Wednesday when the Eagles release their first practice report of the week, which won't provide much of a hint with regards to his availability for the season finale. Even if Wallace is active for that contest, his long layoff from action might prompt the Eagles to restrict his usage on offense.