The Eagles ruled Wallace (ankle) out of Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wallace was taken to the locker room in the first quarter on the cart, diagnosed with an ankle injury and ruled out a short time later. He joins Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) as unavailable, leaving Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz and Corey Clement as the leading healthy candidates for targets in the Eagles offense.