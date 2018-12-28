The Eagles ruled out Wallace (fibula) for Sunday's game at Washington, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Eagles opened the door for Wallace to return by activating him from injured reserve Monday. He proceeded to practice in a limited fashion all week, but his next appearance will have to wait until either the postseason (a win by Philly this weekend most coincide with a Vikings loss to the Bears) or the 2019 campaign. With Wallace officially out, the Eagles will trust in Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Golden Tate as the top three wide receivers.

