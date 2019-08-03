Eagles' Miles Sanders: Able to practice Saturday
Sanders (foot) participated in practice Saturday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Sanders was dinged up in Thursday's practice but was evidently able to make a full recovery, as he was spotted working on his pass blocking as well as running routes. Sanders is locked in a heated battle for playing along with Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement so any missed time would have hardly been ideal. The Eagles are expected to employ a backfield by committee with Sanders likely to see time on the field in lieu of two-down stalwart Howard.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...