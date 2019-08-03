Sanders (foot) participated in practice Saturday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Sanders was dinged up in Thursday's practice but was evidently able to make a full recovery, as he was spotted working on his pass blocking as well as running routes. Sanders is locked in a heated battle for playing along with Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement so any missed time would have hardly been ideal. The Eagles are expected to employ a backfield by committee with Sanders likely to see time on the field in lieu of two-down stalwart Howard.

More News
Our Latest Stories