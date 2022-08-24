Sanders (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
It was reported last week that the Eagles expect Sanders to be ready for their season opener in Detroit, after presumably missing the third and final preseason game. He's now been out for a week and a half since the team's exhibition opener, in which he played one drive and caught two passes for 20 yards. If Sanders were to miss Week 1, the Eagles likely would turn to a split between Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, both of whom may have smaller roles even if Sanders is good to go.