Eagles' Miles Sanders: Absent from practice Wednesday
Sanders (shoulder) was not spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sanders exited Sunday's win over the Bills due to a shoulder issue. Coach Doug Pederson called Sanders day-to-day on Monday based on the results of his X-rays, according to Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News, indicating that 22-year-old avoided a major injury. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity ahead of Week 9's tilt against the Bears. With Jordan Howard healthy and capable of carrying the load, and Boston Scott available as a change-of-pace option, it wouldn't be a very surprising if Philadelphia's coaching staff opts to take a cautious approach to Sander's recovery.
