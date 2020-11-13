Sanders confirmed Friday that he's healthy, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I feel good. I feel normal. I'm ready to get back and stack these wins up."

Coming out of a bye week after missing two straight games, Sanders was a limited practice participant Wednesday before upgrading to full for Thursday's session. He should quickly return to his normal workload, which entailed 15.5 carries and 5.8 targets per games Weeks 2-5, with snap share of 77 percent or higher in each contest. Boston Scott did a nice job filling in for the Eagles, but his usage has always been limited when Sanders has been healthy, dating back to the second half of last season. The Eagles have a road game against the Giants this weekend.