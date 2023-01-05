Sanders (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Sanders has been working under practice restrictions for two weeks running as he deals with a knee injury, with Thursday's limited listing marking his second in a row. The issue didn't hold him back too much this past Sunday against the Saints, as he paced Eagles running backs in snaps (22 of 55) and touches (12). While Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell combined for the other 33 snaps, they also earned just four touches between them. In the end, Friday's injury will reveal whether or not Sanders heads into the weekend with an injury designation for Sunday's contest versus the Giants.