Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Sanders (shoulder) is "gonna be OK" and is being viewed as "day-to-day" after X-rays cleared the running back of any structural damage, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

While Pederson's comments offer assurance that Sanders avoided a major injury in Sunday's win over the Bills, it's worth noting that the coach tends to throw around the "day-to-day" terminology liberally. With that in mind, more clarity on Sanders' outlook for the Week 9 game against the Bears probably won't come until the Eagles have a chance to evaluate him in practices Wednesday through Friday. If Sanders is sidelined next weekend, the Eagles could be forced to lean more heavily on Boston Scott as the top change-of-pace option behind Jordan Howard.