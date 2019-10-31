Eagles' Miles Sanders: Back on the field Thursday
Sanders (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
As he predicted Wednesday, Sanders was back on the field one day removed from not participating due to a shoulder injury. Having said that, his activity level won't be known until the release of Thursday's practice report.
