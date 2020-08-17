Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that the Eagles have told Sanders he's "the guy" this year, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Running backs coach Duce Staley made similar comments two weeks earlier, saying Sanders is elusive enough to handle large workloads without taking too many big hits. There's no doubt the second-year back will enter Week 1 in the lead role, but Pederson does have a history of preferring committee backfields... or at least he did until Sanders ran wild down the stretch last season. Granted, the big finish to 2019 was partially a product of Jordan Howard -- now in Miami -- missing time with a shoulder injury, and even then the Eagles worked Boston Scott into their offense over the final four weeks of the regular season and the playoffs. Apart from Scott, the candidates for backup work in training camp are fourth-year pro Corey Clement, 2019 UDFA Elijah Holyfield and undrafted rookies Michael Warren and Adrian Killins. Rumors of a veteran addition haven't come to fruition.