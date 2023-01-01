Sanders rushed the ball 12 times for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.
The Eagles found themselves down 13-0 by late in the second quarter, an indication of their struggles to get anything going offensively early in the game. As a result, Sanders had only two rushes for nine yards at halftime. He rebounded to some degree in the second half and managed a long gain of 14 yards. While Sanders has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his career, he has failed to surpass 65 rushing yards in four of his last five games.