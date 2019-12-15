Sanders rushed 19 times for 122 yards and a touchdown while catching all six of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 win over Washington.

Sanders found paydirt from one yard out in the second quarter for his second career rushing touchdown, then added the third receiving touchdown of his rookie season on a 15-yard catch in the back corner of the end zone in the third quarter. He later broke free for a 56-yard run, setting up Zach Ertz's go-ahead touchdown with 10 minutes to play. If Jordan Howard (shoulder) isn't ready to make his return in Week 16, Sanders should continue to serve in a bell cow role against Dallas in a game that will likely decide the NFC East champion.