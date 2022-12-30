Sanders (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders ramped up his activity level as Week 17 prep went on, sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough before returning as a limited participant Thursday and logging a full session to wrap it up. John McMullen of SI.com reported Friday that Sanders donned a brace to stabilize his knee in practice this week, so even though he's entering the weekend without a designation, it's unclear if he'll be able to handle his normal workload. If Sanders ends up yielding some reps to the rest of the Eagles backfield, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and perhaps Trey Sermon stand to benefit.
