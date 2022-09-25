Sanders ran for 46 yards on 15 carries against Washington on Sunday.
While it would have been nice if Sanders had been able to post bigger numbers, his fantasy investors can find encouragement in the fact that he was the clear lead runner for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts saw the second-most carries with nine and Kenneth Gainwell was third with just three. If Sanders can keep holding off Gainwell and Boston Scott then he should have more productive games in store. There's nothing obviously concerning about his Week 4 matchup against Jacksonville.
