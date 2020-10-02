Sanders (glute) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have any injury status for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Sanders and coach Doug Pederson both made confident statements earlier Friday, and running backs coach Duce Staley reiterated his belief that the second-year pro can continue to handle large workloads as the clear lead back in the Philadelphia offense, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Only time will tell if that's true or not, but it does appear Sanders is headed for another heavy-usage game Sunday night. He played 77 and 78 percent of offensive snaps the past two weeks, averaging 19 carries, 7.5 targets and 114 total yards.