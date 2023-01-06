Sanders (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Sanders will lead the backfield, per usual, as Philadelphia looks to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The real question is whether QB Jalen Hurts, listed as questionable, will return from his shoulder injury this week or in the playoffs. Either way, Sanders has a nice matchup against a Giants defense that won't have DE Leonard Williams (neck) available for a game with no playoff implications. Sanders might get a chance to run the ball against the Giants' second-string defense at some point this Sunday.