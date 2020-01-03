Eagles' Miles Sanders: Cleared to play
Sanders (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks after practicing fully Friday.
Sanders previously stated that he'd play this weekend and that's been confirmed by the Eagles' final injury report in advance of Sunday's wild-card tilt. Look for the 2019 second-rounder to lead his team's rushing attack versus Seattle as long as his ankle holds up, with Boston Scott and Jordan Howard in the mix to spell him and log complementary/change-of-pace touches.
