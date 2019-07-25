Eagles' Miles Sanders: Cleared to practice
Sanders (hamstring) is healthy for the start of training camp, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Sanders was held out for most of the offseason program, including OTAs in May and mandatory minicamp in June. He still has time to earn a role in the crowded Philadelphia backfield, but things got a bit trickier last week when Darren Sproles re-signed with the team. Sanders, Sproles and Jordan Howard all figure to stick on the 53-man roster, leaving Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams (shoulder), Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey to battle for one or two jobs.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Expected back for training camp•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Will not participate in minicamp•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Still not practicing•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Dealing with hamstring strain•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Still not practicing•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Headed to Philadelphia•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...