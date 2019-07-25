Sanders (hamstring) is healthy for the start of training camp, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Sanders was held out for most of the offseason program, including OTAs in May and mandatory minicamp in June. He still has time to earn a role in the crowded Philadelphia backfield, but things got a bit trickier last week when Darren Sproles re-signed with the team. Sanders, Sproles and Jordan Howard all figure to stick on the 53-man roster, leaving Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams (shoulder), Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey to battle for one or two jobs.

More News
Our Latest Stories