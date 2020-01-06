Eagles' Miles Sanders: Compiles 77 total yards in loss
Sanders (ankle) rushed 14 times for 69 yards and brought in three of five targets for eight yards in the Eagles' 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Sanders was in good form when he had the opportunity to touch the ball, with his longest run of the day going for 18 yards. However, the rookie couldn't make an impact in the passing game as he'd managed to over Weeks 15 and 16, a two-game span during which he compiled 11 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. Sanders wrapped up his rookie campaign 818 regular-season rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with 50 receptions for another 509 yards and three more scores. He'll look to make his case as a full-time lead back beginning with OTAs this spring.
