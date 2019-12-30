Play

Coach Doug Pederson said Sanders (ankle) is day to day, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Pederson didn't provide any details, but his brief comment suggests the running back at least avoided a high ankle sprain. Sanders initially tried to play through the injury in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants, eventually sitting out for the entire second half while Boston Scott took over as the lead back (and rumbled for 138 yards and three TDs on 23 touches). It's a safe bet Sanders will land on the injury report ahead of Sunday's opening-round playoff matchup with Seattle. Pederson did mention that Jordan Howard is likely to see more work come Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

