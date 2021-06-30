Sanders enters the 2021 season atop the Eagles' running back depth chart, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.
It's no surprise to learn Sanders will once again lead Philadelphia's running game given that he's totaled over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL campaigns. The more interesting battle will be who backs him up. Offseason addition Kerryon Johnson, 2021 fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell, and last season's no. 2 back Boston Scott are all in the mix.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Won't play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Not looking good for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Pops up on injury report•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Scores TD in loss to Dallas•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Favorable matchup on tap•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Totals 90 scrimmage yards in loss•