Eagles' Miles Sanders: Contributes 149 all-purpose yards
Sanders rushed 11 times for 72 yards and returned two kickoffs for 77 yards in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday.
The highlight of Sanders' night was a game-long 30-yard run early in the third quarter, but he was efficient on his other 10 carries as well by generating a respectable 42 yards on those totes. Sanders also showed well while moonlighting as the Eagles' sole kick returner, and although backfield mate Jordan Howard stole the headlines with three total touchdowns, Sanders' second consecutive strong effort on the ground after a sluggish first two weeks was highly encouraging for the rookie's fantasy managers. Moreover, although he surprisingly wasn't targeted in the passing game, that seems like a clear outlier after Sanders logged 10 looks over the first three contests. The Penn State product will look to build on Thursday's effort in a Week 5 interconference showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday.
