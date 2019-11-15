Sanders may be in store for the lead role out of the Philadelphia backfield Sunday against the Patriots with Jordan Howard (shoulder) listed as questionable for the contest, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Though Howard was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, coach Doug Pederson noted prior to Friday's session that the Eagles' top ground option hasn't yet been cleared to resume taking contact. Given that Howard hasn't fully recovered from the stinger he suffered in the Week 9 win over the Bears, there's reason to believe he may be limited or withheld entirely from the matchup with New England. If that's the case, Sanders -- who has earned double-digit touches just once in the past four games -- could be thrust into a more prominent role, especially with scatback Darren Sproles (hip) getting shut down for the season. The Eagles plan to add Jay Ajayi to the roster to bolster the team's backfield depth, but Sanders would still be the odds-on favorite to headline a Howard-less backfield.