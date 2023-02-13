Sanders recorded seven carries for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He failed to catch his only target.

Sanders left the game early in the first quarter and was spotted jogging back to the locker room. He returned after missing only one series but wasn't effective. In addition to being inefficient on the ground, he dropped his only target, which nearly resulted in a touchdown for the Chiefs. Sanders will now hit free agency, so his ultimate landing spot and potential workload remain unclear for 2023.