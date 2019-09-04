Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Sanders will have an early role in Philadelphia's offense, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Sanders is sharing a backfield with Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement. It remains to be seen exactly how touches will be divided between the Eagles' running backs, but Sanders figures to be a significant part of the game plan to begin the season. If the rookie second-round pick makes the most of his opportunities, he could earn an increased workload as the season progresses.