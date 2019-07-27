Sanders said Saturday that the Eagles are steadily increasing his activity in practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sanders missed the majority of Philadelphia's offseason program due to a hamstring injury, including OTAs and mandatory minicamp, so it's understandable that the Eagles are taking a cautious approach to his health. The rookie second-round pick says he feels 100 percent healthy, but it remains to be seen how the Eagles' crowded running back room, which houses Sanders, Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles in addition to Corey Clement (knee), Josh Adams (shoulder), Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey, will play out.