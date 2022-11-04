Sanders rushed 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown but did not draw a target in the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

The speedy back was consistently effective throughout the night, with his game-long run a relatively modest 25 yards. Sanders also recorded his sixth touchdown of the season on a two-yard run late in the first quarter, while his yardage total checked in as his highest since Week 4. Sanders continues to demonstrate excellent efficiency on the ground overall, affording him plenty of momentum going into a Week 10 home divisional matchup against the Commanders on Monday night, Nov. 14.