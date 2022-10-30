Sanders rushed the ball nine times for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.

Sanders had a slow first half by managing only three carries for 10 yards, with A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts instead accounting for most of the production. However, he managed a few big plays in the final two quarters, including a 21-yard rush and an 11-yard touchdown to clinch the win. Sanders failed to reach double-digit carries for the first time this season, though he made up for it with one of his efficient performances. He's now topped 70 rushing yards in five of seven games on the campaign.