Sanders carried five times for 31 yards in the Eagles' 24-10 preseason win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Sanders was exponentially more efficient than during his preseason debut against the Titans last Thursday, with his game-long 16-yard run serving as the highlight of his evening. The rookie has a modest eight carries through the first pair of preseason games, but he's likely to see a bump in workload during next week's dress rehearsal contest versus the Ravens.