Sanders carried the ball 14 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns and caught four of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Saints.

The New Orleans defense hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 55 straight games, but both Sanders and rookie QB Jalen Hurts (106 yards on 18 carries) reached that mark in the upset win. Most of Sanders's production came on an 82-yard TD run late in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a shocking 17-0 lead, and they were able to withstand the Saints' second-half comeback attempt. Sanders hadn't found the end zone since Week 5 prior to Sunday, but he suddenly has a lot of momentum heading into Week 15's road clash with the Cardinals.