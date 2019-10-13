Sanders rushed three times for six yards but secured all three targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-20 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Sanders was the surprise receiving yardage leader on the day for the Eagles, with a game-long 45-yard reception and a 32-yard touchdown grab serving as the highlights of his afternoon. The rookie has seen fewer opportunities on the ground than backfield mate Jordan Howard, but he clearly carries more big-play potential overall. Whether that will translate to more rushing touches in a Week 7 divisional battle against the Cowboys remains to be seen, but Sanders has now broken the ice in terms of touchdowns, as Sunday's trip to the end zone was his first as a pro.