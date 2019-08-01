Eagles' Miles Sanders: Exits Thursday's practice
Sanders headed to the medical tent to be evaluated after sustaining a possible foot injury during Thursday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
The Eagles' backfield situation is pretty crowded at this stage, but the 2019 second-rounder is a lock to claim a role to start the season, if healthy. With Darren Sproles set to work in a pass-catching role, Sanders' prime competition for early-down work is Jordan Howard. Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey currently round out the team's running back depth chart.
