Philadelphia expects Sanders (hamstring) to be available before the team's Sept. 11 season opener against the Lions, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanders hasn't practiced since the team's preseason opener against the Jets, but the Eagles don't view his hamstring injury as overly serious and are merely taking a cautious approach with the fourth-year running back. While that's encouraging news, hamstring injuries are notorious for having a high re-injury risk, and Sanders' absence from practice is allowing second-year running back Kenneth Gainwell to continue making his case for more first-team playing time.