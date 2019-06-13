Eagles' Miles Sanders: Expected back for training camp
Head coach Doug Pederson expects Sanders (hamstring) to be ready for training camp, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Sanders has seemingly been sidelined since the start of OTAs, which in turn has meant missing many valuable opportunities to flash his quickness and 4.49 speed before the pads come on. While that may have ensured Jordan Howard of having a leg up on the competition for the lead role entering training camp, the rookie presumably has still been able to learn the playbook and shouldn't have a problem carving out a significant role before Week 1, should Sanders maintain his health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team-by-team mock draft review
Dive deep into this mock draft, as we go through each team's thoughts in our 12-team PPR d...
-
Five big AFC questions: Grab Damien?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the AFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy headlines from minicamps
Mandatory minicamps are playing out as the NFL nears pre-camp vacation time. Let's start with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...