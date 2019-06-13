Head coach Doug Pederson expects Sanders (hamstring) to be ready for training camp, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Sanders has seemingly been sidelined since the start of OTAs, which in turn has meant missing many valuable opportunities to flash his quickness and 4.49 speed before the pads come on. While that may have ensured Jordan Howard of having a leg up on the competition for the lead role entering training camp, the rookie presumably has still been able to learn the playbook and shouldn't have a problem carving out a significant role before Week 1, should Sanders maintain his health.

