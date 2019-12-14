Sanders will start at running back Sunday against the Redskins after the Eagles ruled out Jordan Howard (shoulder) on Saturday.

At this point, it's fair to wonder if Howard will play at all the rest of the season, as head coach Doug Pederson suggested Friday the veteran tailback was still not yet cleared for contact. Sanders was disappointing in a solid matchup against the Giants in Week 14 as a starter, registering just 69 total yards despite close to 20 touches, but he'll have yet another opportunity to shine against the Redskins, who have allowed at least 100 yards rushing to running backs in seven of the last eight weeks.