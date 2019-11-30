Eagles' Miles Sanders: Expected to handle lead role
Sanders is expected to once again handle the lead role out of the Eagles backfield after Jordan Howard (shoulder) was ruled out prior to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Howard is now slated to miss his third straight contest with a shoulder injury. The Eagles had opted not to rule out their nominal starting running back until hours before kickoff in either of the previous two games, so it's a bit surprising to see the organization make the decision early this week, but it's a benefit to Sanders' fantasy owners considering their opponent, the Dolphins, have allowed at least 100 rushing yards in all but two games this season. Jay Ajayi, who saw six carries last week, figures to be in the mix as well, but considering Sanders out-snapped his teammate 64 to nine in Week 12, it's fair to say the rookie should once again be the critical focus on an Eagles offense that could also be without Zach Ertz (hamstring).
