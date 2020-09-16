Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he expects Sanders (hamstring) to practice fully Wednesday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
The Eagles will release their first practice report of Week 2 later Wednesday, which will reveal whether Sanders was in fact a full participant in the session. Labeled as day-to-day by Pederson heading into last week, Sanders logged three consecutive limited practices before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out ahead of the Eagles' eventual Week 1 loss to Washington. Assuming Sanders gains clearance for Week 2, he should settle back into a starting role, though the Eagles could limit his workload more than usual as he looks to move past the hamstring issue he picked up during training camp.