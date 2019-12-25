Eagles' Miles Sanders: Expected to retain No. 1 role
Sanders is expected to remain the Eagles' lead option out of the backfield Sunday against the Giants with Jordan Howard (shoulder) trending toward a return, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Over the Eagles' first nine games, Howard led the team's ground attack with 525 yards and six touchdowns on 119 attempts, with Sanders operating in more of a change-of-pace capacity. With a shoulder stinger keeping Howard out for the subsequent six games, however, Sanders has been thrust into a larger role and has responded well, amassing 635 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Though Howard has received clearance to take contact and should be available in the regular-season finale, the Eagles are expected to ease him in with a complementary role out of the backfield. Such an arrangement should allow Sanders to retain the top spot on the depth chart, though he might have to sacrifice slightly more touch volume and snaps compared to recent weeks.
