Sanders (ankle) was officially listed as a non-participant at practice Thursday.

Back to-to-back missed sessions make what Sanders is able to do Friday pivotal with regard to his status for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks. Per Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the running expects to practice Friday, and when asked if he thinks he can play this weekend, Sanders nodded and replied, "it's the playoffs, man." With that, he'll probably end up officially listed as questionable, but if he makes it through Friday without any setbacks, we'd expect Sanders to give it a go against Seattle.

