Sanders rushed 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars.

Sanders nearly doubled his total yards from scrimmage from the previous three games in one fell swoop, chipping in his second and third touchdowns for good measure. The lack of targets out of the backfield (nine through four games) remains a minor issue for the fourth-year back, but the results on the ground have been strong early on. Sanders should be treated as an RB1 heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals.