Sanders draws a favorable matchup Week 16 against the Cowboys, taking aim at a defense that has allowed a league-high 2,265 rushing yards on the season, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has drawn criticism for Sanders' lack of consistent usage this season, but the running back's involvement has been on the upswing since Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz as the team's starting quarterback. In two games with Hurts under center, Sanders has received 36 touches (31 carries, five catches), turning them into 226 yards (6.3 per touch) and two touchdowns. The threat that Hurts presents as a runner has aided Sanders' effectiveness on zone-running plays in particular, with opposing defenses having to respect the quarterback's mobility rather than selling out to stop the running back. Expect the Eagles to make ample use of those plays against the struggling Dallas run defense, which could translate to productive outings on the ground for both Sanders and Hurts.