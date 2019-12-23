Eagles' Miles Sanders: Finds end zone again
Sanders carried the ball 20 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.
On a day when offense was at a premium, Sanders was the most dangerous player on the field, and his one-yard TD plunge late in the third quarter proved to be the difference. The rookie has grabbed hold of the No, 1 RB job with 588 scrimmage yards and four TDs over the last five games, and he'll look to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East title next week against the Giants.
