Play

Sanders carried the ball 20 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

On a day when offense was at a premium, Sanders was the most dangerous player on the field, and his one-yard TD plunge late in the third quarter proved to be the difference. The rookie has grabbed hold of the No, 1 RB job with 588 scrimmage yards and four TDs over the last five games, and he'll look to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East title next week against the Giants.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends