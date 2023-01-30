Sanders carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 31-7 win over the 49ers.

San Francisco's offense fell apart after Brock Purdy (elbow) got hurt, leading to a fairly easy win for Philly and a ground-heavy attack fueled by Sanders TDs in the first and second quarters. Kenneth Gainwell actually ended up leading the Eagles in rushing yards, but he saw most of his touches once the game was out of reach. The scores were Sanders' first since Week 14, and he figures to be a key part of the team's game plan Feb. 12 in the Super Bowl.