Sanders rushed 15 times for 45 yards and caught four of five targets for 24 yards in Monday night's 23-17 overtime win over the Giants.

Sanders ended with nearly 20 touches, but missed a period of time while dealing with leg cramps. Although he returned to finish the game, backup Boston Scott capitalized on Sanders' absence, totaling 128 yards and a touchdown on his 16 touches. While that situation will surely leave some fantasy owners rueing Sanders' missed opportunities, the fact he was able to return at least offers some solace ahead of Week 15 against the Redskins.