Sanders (hip) practiced fully Thursday.
One day removed from being a limited practice participant due to a hip issue, Sanders logged every rep Thursday, implying Wednesday's cap on his reps was for maintenance-related reasons. He's thus clear to lead the Eagles backfield Sunday against the Jaguars, which so far has equated to 51 touches for 235 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD in three games this season.
